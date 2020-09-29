The summer started with Xiaomi showing off its MI TV LUX 65-inch OLED Smart TV. It was announced as a flagship TV. The following month, the Chinese company also introduced a 55-inch transparent Mi TV LUX. It went on sale beginning August 16. We’re not sure if it’s a monthly release but Xiaomi has just announced a new Mi TV Lux. There are two actually: the Mi TV LUX 82’’ Pro and the regular Mi TV 82’’. They are of the same size but definitely, the Pro has more advanced features and specs.

Let’s start with the non-Pro Mi TV 82’’. This one costs RMB 9,999 which is about $1,465 in the United States. It will start selling on October 21, 2020. Xiaomi will be selling the product in mainland China through authorized sellers and Xiaomi’s official channels.

The new TV by Xiaomi has been designed to “define next-generation content consumption”. As the smart home industry continues to grow, more companies are challenged to deliver new products that will stand out.

The Xiaomi Mi TV 82’’ comes with a large 82-inch display. It’s massive and offers premium quality audio with Dolby Vision. The TV is certified for HLG, HDR10, HDR10+, and HDR. There’s also HDMI 2.1 support, Dolby Atmos, high contrast ratio, and 1000 nits peak brightness. It’s similar to the LUX series in many ways.

As for the Xiaomi Mi TV LUX 82’’ Pro, this TV has a number of Pro features. It offers true 8K display with 400000:1 contrast ratio and 2000nits of peak brightness. It comes with Mini LED backlight technology, 960 segmented backlight system, and 98% P3 color gamut. It also comes with USB 3.0, ethernet, and HDMI 2.1 ports.

It also delivers 5G support. Audio-wise, there is the usual Dolby Atmos support plus two independent audio soundbars. Audio comes out from both left and right, giving you that feeling sound as if you’re in a concert or theater hall.

When it comes to pricing, the Mi TV LUX 82’’ Pro costs RMB 49,999 ($7,328). Its price is about five times the non-Pro variant. The item is now available to purchase in China.