In addition to smartphones, Xiaomi already has a strong footing in the Indian television market with feature-rich Mi TV sets made available for very competitive price tag. Latest model to enter the market is the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition, which has just been launched today. This model is an upgrade to the Mi TV 4A available in a 40-inch configuration.

The new entrant, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition comes with 93.7 screen-to-body ratio. It is a near bezel-less TV set that offers an immersive viewing experience.

Other than its speaking design, the TV is almost the same as its predecessor. It comes with the company’s PatchWall with Android TV pre-installed. The TV is pre-equipped with streaming platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Priem and now comes with Mi Quick Wake feature, which the company claims, can turn the TV on in under 5 seconds.

The FHD display touts a 60Hz screen refresh rate and produces a 178-degree viewing angle. If you are someone going for a smart TV for the first time, the Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition will be a good option. However, if you have used smart TVs before and looking to upgrade maybe the 1GB RAM and 8GB storage may just have pulled back.

Other than that, the new Mi TV featuring 20W stereo speakers with DTS-HD does make for a good option. The Mi TV 4A 40 Horizon Edition will begin retailing in India starting June 2 at Rs. 23,999 (approx. $330).