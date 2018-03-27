Xiaomi rolled out the Mi Mix 2 only September last year but it’s getting a follow-up in the form of the Mi Mix 2S. It’s not a Mi Mix 3 but the 2S is definitely an improvement. We learned about this as per some firmware files saying the Mi Mix 2S is in the works. It was then sighted on a benchmark site after which a teaser and more details were made public. We were expecting the dual cameras may be placed at the top-left corner but that rumor has been debunked already by the last set of teasers we saw.

Today, Xiaomi is proud to announce the Mi Mix 2S. It’s going international as it is able to support dozens of global bands and will be supported by networks across 226 regions. Xiaomi has finally unveiled the smartphone that can be charged with the new Mi Wireless Charger. Making it more advanced is the ARCore technology introduced by Google.

The device promises fast performance with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, AI features, 8GB RAM, and 256GB onboard storage. When it comes to imaging, the dual pixel AI dual camera is a big winner. Believe it or not, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S has a sub-score of 101 in DxOMobile Photo. The average score is 97 which brings it to Top 3 together with the iPhone X and the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

The Xiaomi Mi MIX 2S offers a fast dual-pixel autofocus, 12MP telephoto plus 12MP wide angle lens, and 1.4µm pixels.

Xiaomi MI MIX 2S Key Specs:

• OS: Android 8.0 (Oreo), MIUI 9.5

• Processor: Qualcomm SDM845 Snapdragon 845, Adreno 630 GPU

• Display: 5.99-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution

• Dimensions: 150.9 x 74.9 x 8.1 mm

• Weight: 191g

• Battery: 3400 mAh battery

• RAM: 6GB or 8GB

• Storage: 128GB or 256GB

• Cam: Dual: 12 MP (f/1.8, 1/2.55″, 1.4 µm) + 12 MP (f/2.4, 1/2.9″, 1.0 µm) (rear)

• Cam: 5MP (selfie)

• Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11, USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0

SOURCE: MIUI