Xiaomi is not just all about smartphones but under the Mi branding, it actually has a pretty prolific smart home portfolio. To help users with all these products, it has a Mi Home app where you can control and manage all the devices that you have. The latest update to the app brings it a user interface redesign to make it easier to use the app, even if it was already pretty good initially. Version 6.0 is now available and aside from the UI redesign, you also get some new functionality.

If you’ve never used the Mi Home app it’s basically an app that lets you connect all of the Xiaomi smart home devices including lights, Wi-Fi routers, air purifiers, home security cameras, smart plugs, etc. It is already even integrated into the Android 11 power menu, in case you already have it on your smartphone. But the update to the app now brings you a more simplified and user-friendly version that makes it more accessible.

For one thing, it has a cleaner UI, larger text and toggles, and it’s not so sea-green anymore. That color scheme is now only for the icons and power buttons of the smart home devices that you’ll be adding. Most of the functionality remains the same so you won’t be so confused when you finally get the updated app. You still have your favourites in a tab as well as the various room groups that you create for the bedroom, kitchen, living room, etc.

There are some minor changes that come with the update. The Messaging part can now be accessed in the Mi Home tab if you tap the bell icon on the homescreen. When you manage or change your rooms in the Mi Home tab, you’ll just get a pop-up screen instead of the previous full-screen dialog. You also now have a whole Logs section that you can access from a button at the top instead of a separate section in the Automation tab.

XDA Developers says you can now update the Mi Home app to enjoy the redesigned UI and other minor changes. Previously, it was also branded as Xiaomi Home but now you’re getting Mi Home which isn’t such a major change if you know the brand and products anyway.