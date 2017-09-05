While you, of course, have your own built-in calculator on your smartphone, there are times when you need more than just addition, subtraction, multiplication, and division. There are a lot of more in-depth calculator apps out there, but if you want something from Xiaomi but you don’t have a Xiaomi smartphone, then you’ll be interested to know that their Mi Calculator is now available on the Google Play Store. As long as your device runs on Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and above, you’ll be able to download and use this app.

What makes Mi Calculator different from the standard built-in calculator is that it functions like a scientific calculator. It can process trigonometric functions and logarithms and convert area, length, mass, speed, time, and volume. It even has a mortgage calculator so you will know the exact amount that you will be paying every month. You also get a universal currency converter and the exchange rates are updated daily so you will always get the (almost) accurate conversion you need.

You can also look back at the calculations you made because the app has a History function, just in case you forgot to write down or screen cap an important computation. However, it seems this function is only for the regular calculator and not the scientific one. The design is also pretty great and gives you a clean and smooth user interface.

You can download the Mi Calculator from the Google Play Store for free. There are of course other calculator apps out there, but Xiaomi fans should be happy with this one.