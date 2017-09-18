Xiaomi has been teasing that they will be releasing a new fitness product and finally, all has been revealed: the Mi Band HRX Edition has now gone on sale in India. It’s a slightly less expensive version of the previous Mi Band 2 and it also looks similar in design, but this new wearable does not have a heart monitor. Nevertheless, it does all the basic functions that you expect from a fitness band but also lets you unlock your paired smartphone and give notification alerts.

The Mi Band HRX Edition has an OLED display to show you the things you need to know when you’re doing your fitness routine, including number of steps (with an improved pedometer), distance covered, calories burned, etc. (well, except those that would need a heart monitor of course). It will also give you reminders when you’re idle, and tell you to take short walks or to take water breaks while you’re working out.

As for its non workout functions, It calculates how much sleep you’re getting which is still pretty important for your health. You can also send calls and receive notification alerts. And if you want to unlock your phone but you can’t pick it up or you want more convenient way of doing so, you can also do it through the fitness band. It has 23 hours of battery life and is splash proof so no worries about sweating on (or under it).

The Mi Band HRX Edition is now available on Mi.com and Mi Home offline stores. By September 20, it will also be sold through Myntra, FlipKart, and Amazon. It is priced at Rs. 1,999 or around $31.

SOURCE: Xiaomi