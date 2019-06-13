Xiaomi is now considered a lifestyle brand as it has been able to reach different categories and industries. It may no longer be the top OEM in China but it’s definitely flourishing for many reasons. Just recently, Xiaomi’s Huami sub-brand launched new Amazfit trackers. It’s launching another one: the Mi Band 4. This thing follows the Mi Band 3 from last year. The new fitness band is expected to be better compared to previous models. It will also be called the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 4 when it arrives in the United Kingdom.

The Xiaomi Mi Band 4 is a fitness band for the health conscious and fitness enthusiasts. There may be too many related products to choose from but this one is stylish and attractive enough in five different colors.

Xiaomi will roll out the wearable device sometime this summer although there is no exact release date given. In China, you can purchase directly from Mi.com and select retail outlets.

The Mi Band 4 is a budget-friendly fitness tracker. There is no reason why you can’t buy one and start getting fit because it’s affordable at only $25.

When it comes to specs, the Mi Band 4 comes equipped with a small 0.95-inch screen with 120 x 240 resolution. It’s slightly bigger than the 0.78-inch display of the Mi Band 3. The new Mi Band features a heart rate monitor, the Xiao AI assistant, a six-axis sensor, and a 5ATM water resistant design (up to 50 meters). There’s also the standard features and functions like sleep tracking, sedentary reminder, alarm, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, notification mirroring, and smart home integration.

The Mi Band 4 can identify your swimming styles from butterfly to backstroke, freestyle, breaststroke, or mixed-style. The six-axis sensor can track different sports activities from walking to cycling, swimming, and running. When it comes to battery, it can last up to 20 days on normal usage on a single charge.