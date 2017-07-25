When you’re expecting an important call from a probably unknown number, chances are you will answer whatever call comes to your phone. But chances are, most of them are scammers or spam calls offering you whatever product it is that they’re selling. But if you’re a MetroPCS prepaid subscriber, the good news from parent company T-Mobile is that you’re getting tools like Scam ID and Scam Block for free. These patent-pending technologies are part of the uncarrier’s commitment to protect their customers.

These two advanced technologies were launched by T-Mobile last April 2017 and is built into their nationwide network. Since then they have identified, flagged, or blocked more than 243 million calls for their customers. How it works is pretty simple. The Scam ID feature will alert you that the incoming call is “Scam Likely”. If you don’t recognize the number at all, then chances are it really is a scam call so you do not need to take it.

As for the Scam Block feature, these “Scam Likely” calls will not even reach your incoming call screen. They are automatically blocked on the network so you won’t have your phone ring or see the call at all. T-Mobile estimates that because of this new technology, they have saved their customers more than $130 million in potential losses.

Starting July 25, all MetroPCS customers will be automatically enabled for both Scam ID and Scam Block. To turn on the latter, dial #ONB# (#662#) and to turn it off, dial #OFB# (#632#). To check your status regarding that, dial #STS# (#787#).

SOURCE: T-Mobile