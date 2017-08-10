For those people waiting for summer or back-to-school promos, here’s MetroPCS with a new set of deals. Focusing on unlimited, the mobile network is bringing unlimited plans for as low as $50. For such price, you take advantage of unlimited talk, text, and LTE. Should you need to add more lines, you only need to shell out $25 for an extra unit.

You can get up to a maximum of four additional lines but the best news is, more lines will only cost $10 for each device. Pay another ten for 8GB of 4G LTE hotspot data for each line.

In case you’ve forgotten, MetroPCS is a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) by T-Mobile. It is T-Mobile’s prepaid brand and this one specializes in unlimited services. You can switch to MetroPCS and receive a hundred dollar rebate for every line but up to a maximum of five lines. If you’re only looking for budget phones, you can even get up to five for free because of the rebates.

Some of the phones you can avail from MetroPCS are the following: LG K20 PLUS, LG Aristo, Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime, Moto E, Coolpad Defiant, LG Stylo 3 Plus, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime, Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime, Galaxy S8, Galaxy On5, ZTE Cymbal z-320, LG K7 White, ZTE Avid Trio, and the ZTE Max Pro.

SOURCE: T-Mobile