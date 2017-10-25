MetroPCS, a subsidiary of T-Mobile, has just announced a special offer that is hard to resist. You can get a total of four unlimited LTE lines for only $100 which translates to $25 per month for each line. The deal already includes free smartphones. These prepaid plans include unlimited text, talk, and LTE data. If that’s not convincing enough, know that it also includes the fees and taxes.

T-Mobile definitely wants to be ahead of the competition that it’s offering deals that are really true good to be true. The free phones that can be had are from more reliable brands such as Motorola, Samsung, LG, ZTE, Coolpad, and Alcatel. The free phones are offered for a limited time so we suggest you get one from a nearby MetroPCS.

You can choose from these smartphone models: Alcatel Fierce 4, Alcatel Fierce A30, Coolpad Defiant, LG Aristo, LG K20 Plus, Motorola Moto e4, Samsung Galaxy J3 Prime, Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime, ZTE Blade Z Max, and ZTE Avid TRIO.

MetroPCS currently offers a $30 per month plan but it doesn’t include unlimited LTE. You need to pay an extra $50 for the unlimited LTE for each line. This means the new 4G LTE deal is more than worth the price.

VIA: SlashGear