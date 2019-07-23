They call it a back-to-school special but you don’t have to be a student to avail of this new offer from Metro by T-Mobile. If you’re looking to make a change and switch to the prepaid wireless carrier, you’ll be able to get a brand new Samsung Galaxy A20. Well, technically you have to buy it first and then you get an instant rebate for $239.99 so that’s basically the same. They are also offering other smartphones in case you’re not a fan of this new device.

In case you didn’t know it yet, the Samsung Galaxy A20 has a 6.4-inch 1560 x 720 Super AMOLED screen Infinity V display, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage. It has a dual rear camera setup (13MP main and 5MP ultra wide) and an 8MP front-facing camera. It has a 4000mAh battery plus 15W fast charging capabilities and a rear fingerprint reader and facial recognition for added security.

If that’s not to your liking, you also have the option of getting either the Samsung Galaxy A10e, which just launched a few days ago, or the LGK40. If you can wait a little while longer, they will also be launching new devices next week, including the LG Style 5 but it will not be exactly free but you can get it for under $50 as stated on their official release. Another device that you can get for free is the Moto g7 play.

The fine print states that if you have a current T-Mobile number or Metro by T-Mobile active number, this deal will not apply to you. You also have a limit of two free Galaxy A20 per account. All you have to do is port your number from another carrier so you can get whichever of the free phones they’re offering, either as your main phone or as a secondary device, since these are mostly mid-tier phones.

The deals are of course available for a limited time only so you have to make up your mind pretty soon. You just have to go to any of the metro retail stores around the US to avail of their “back-to-school” offer.