Speed test apps are a dime a dozen and they basically just tell you one thing: how fast your current connection is. And actually, that’s all that you ask from them and so that’s all they give you. But now a new app from OpenSignal gives you even more information that are not just numbers but will actually be useful information for you. Meteor Test will not only tell you what kind of connection you have but also what kind of experience you will have when you use your go-to apps.

The app tells you the speed that you can expect in the current connection and at the same time, it tests what are the apps that will be available to you given your current speed or lack of speed for that matter. It will show you 6 apps at a time but click on each app and it will show you the details and the scores for specific activities. The app will show you which ones will run excellently at the moment and which one will just be okay or even not okay. You can also look at the history of the app when it comes to past speed connections.

Currently, there are 16 apps that Meteor Test can, well, test: Chrome, Dropbox, Amazon, Facebook, Flipboard, Gmail, Google Maps, Instagram, Skype, Spotify Music, Street View, Twitter, Uber, Waze, WhatsApp, YouTube. If there are other popular apps that you think they should also include, you can tell them since they are still in the beta stage and are very much open to feedback from users.

You can download Meteor Test from the Google Play Store for free. But since it is still unreleased and in the testing stage, expect a few creaks and groans.