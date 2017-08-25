Some mobile games that are found on the Google Play Store can be downloaded exclusively for other consoles or devices. We’ve featured and played a number of games already but not all of them are supported on the NVIDIA Shield TV. The newest game NVIDIA Shield TV can enjoy is the METAL GEAR SOLID 2 HD. This title is originally a PC and console game but it has found its way to the NVIDIA Shield.

This newly released action game will have you searching for a Metal Gear prototype that was leaked earlier. You will play as the Solid Snake tasked to look for the tanker wearing a Metal Gear prototype.

The challenge starts when the Snake falls into a trap. You are not sure if it is lost already or is just hiding. You need to follow and understand the story of the Solid Snake as the Metal Gear Solid saga continues in this game.

Metal Gear Solid promises hours of gameplay. It already brings the MGS2: Sons of Liberty experience, and VR missions. To enjoy this action game, you need an NVIDIA SHIELD TV plus the light SHIELD game controller.

Download SHIELD GAMING: Metal Gear Solid 2 from the Google Play Store