If you’ve been using Facebook and its stand-alone Messenger app for some time now, then you know that you can never send high-resolution pictures through the app since they somewhat compress the images sent through there. But it looks like the social media giant has changed its mind and is now letting you send and receive photos up to 4K resolution. This is actually the highest quality that most smartphones currently support and it can now preserve the original resolution that you took your photo at (if your phone supports 4K that is).

Facebook says their data shows that more than 17 billion photos are sent through Messenger every month and that one of the most requested features is the ability to send high-res photos so as to retain the original quality. So now you will be able to send photos with up to 4,096 x 4,096 pixels per image, which, if you know anything about photography, makes a lot of difference as compared to the low-res ones we’re used to seeing on the messaging app.

And even if the 4K resolution means the photos will probably be heavier, Facebook assures users that it will be the same speed as before (of course, depending on your connection). If you don’t know much about photo resolution, they have some examples in the link below of the big difference that you get in making your conversations with photos come alive.

To experience the sending and receiving of photos in 4K resolution, you have to update your Messenger app to the latest version. They are already rolling this out to users in the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea. But they will be adding more countries later on.

SOURCE: Facebook