By now, we shouldn’t be surprised anymore that companies like Facebook continue to add new features to their apps that are “inspired” by what Snapchat got right. And instead of being annoyed with them “ripping off” Snapchat, why not just enjoy these features in whatever platform you love. And if you’re a fan of Messenger, then you’ll be happy to know that the video chat has gotten more goodies, with new animated reactions, more filters and effects, and even a chance to grab a screenshot of your video conversation.

As you’re doing your video chat, you can now choose from the five Messenger emoji icons to express love, sadness, laughter, surprise, and anger. Not only that, but the icons will become animated and have different versions whether your face is on or off screen. However, they will eventually disappear but the good news is that you can tap different emojis depending on how you want to react at that moment.

You now also have the option to add filters to your image as you do your video chat. You can try it on and see for yourself first before letting the person or persons you’re talking to see it. There are also new animated effects like twinkling stars, falling hearts, and of course new masks. You can even try doing some facial expressions to see the “hidden effects” on some of these new masks. The masks and effects will stay on the screen during your video chat, unless you take them off or use a different one.

In case there’s someone who should be in your video chat but for some reason aren’t there, you can make them jealous by sending a screencap of your conversation. Just tap on the camera icon and it will save a picture of the moment to your camera roll. Let us know if you enjoy any of these new features.

SOURCE: Messenger