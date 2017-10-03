While Facebook originally envisioned their Messenger Lite app for developing countries or those that didn’t have not so good Internet connection, it looks like they’re re-thinking that strategy even if it proved successful. They announced that the lightweight version of their Messenger app will be rolling out to Canada, Ireland, the UK, and the US. It’s already available in more than a hundred countries and has been downloaded 47 million times since it launched this time last year.

If you need a quick refresher, Messenger Lite gives you all the basic functions of the Messenger too, except for features like Messenger Day, selfie lenses, and others that eat up a lot of data. If your purpose is just to chat with your friends with words, emojis, etc, then this is something you can use especially if you’re saving up on your data and if you’re using an older, slower device that may not be able to keep up with the regular Messenger app. We all know how much memory and data that baby can eat up.

Now if you live in a country that has relatively fast Internet, then who needs Messenger Lite? Well, if you’re trying to save up your data or if you have a pretty low plan then you will definitely benefit from having the lightweight version. It will help Facebook expand its market, both for the original and this Lite version, as those who were hesitating to install the app can now do so without sacrificing memory and data.

You can now download Messenger Lite for free from the Google Play Store if you’re in the US, UK, Canada, and Ireland. If you’re in any of the 100 countries it was previously available in, then, of course, you should get it if a lot of your friends are on Messenger.

VIA: Tech Crunch