Facebook has been trying to brings its various apps to as many people as possible, even those who don’t have decent Internet connection or newer devices. They have introduced offline updating and Lite versions for several apps, and this includes Messenger Lite, which, as you guessed, is a low-bandwidth version of their popular messaging app. They have now announced the expansion of this service to 150 more countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and other areas where connectivity and bandwidth is a problem.

Messenger Lite was introduced in October of last year as a stripped-down version of the app to allow those with older devices and those who live in areas with not so stable Internet to still be able to communicate with their loved ones. They started out with just 5 countries (Kenya, Tunisia, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, and Venezuela) but now they have added 150 more countries to the list. This includes Germany, Colombia, Italy, Vietnam, Algeria, Morocco, Nigeria, Peru, Turkey, Japan, Taiwan and the Netherlands.

Of course since it is a lite version, you can’t have the more advanced features that Messenger offers in its regular version. But eventually, they might be able to do so soon, as the Facebook Lite version just recently announced that it will be adding reactions, geofilters, and even select camera features to the lightweight main app. So it will probably be only a matter of time until they can adjust.

If you live in one of the 150 countries added to the list, you can download Messenger Lite from the Google Play Store and enjoy communicating with loved ones, regardless of your smartphone and how fast (or slow) your connection is.

