The transformation of Facebook’s Messenger app into a Snapchat clone or wanna-be is almost complete. After months of testing it out to several markets, they are now officially rolling out the Messenger Day feature globally for all Android (and iOS) devices. The feature lets you share photos and videos as they happen to people you chat with on the messaging app or to whomever you want to share it with. Since it first started testing out in selected places, Facebook says millions have already been using it and uploading their souped-up media.

In case you belong to a market where Messenger Day wasn’t a thing until now, it would take a little bit of learning on how to use the new feature. But if you’re used to Snapchat and Instagram Stories, then this should be a cinch. First step of course would be to update your Messenger to the latest version. When you open the app, tap the camera, which now sports a sun to celebrate its launch which will lead you to a full screen camera. You can also tap on the “Add to your day” button which is located at the top of your Inbox, beside the other Messenger Day posts from your friends.

When the camera is open, you can now take a photo or video of yourself or whatever it is that you see around you. You can of course add text, stickers, effects, even a drawing to make your post more interesting. When you’re satisfied about how your photo or video looks, just tap the arrow in the bottom right corner and it will be posted on your day for 24 hours. You can also choose to save it on your camera roll or to send it only to a specific contact or group of people.

When you’re talking to someone and you send a photo or video, you also have the option of adding it to your day. And if your contact has added something to their day, you will be able to see that too. You will be able to enjoy all of these on your Messenger Day features once you update your Messenger app to the latest version.

SOURCE: Facebook