Android Messages may be not as popular yet but once Google rolls it out to a wider audience, expect more people will love it. The feature has been around for years now and it’s been integrated with many other Google services like Google Duo. Google has started to push RCS platform for carriers and businesses while several updates for Android Messages have been released from Dark Mode to Material Design to Automatic Spam Detection among others. Messages app has also received Google Assistant while some features like Instagram-like filters and Verified SMS and SMS Reminders are being tested.

The latest update, specifically Messages 4.7, now brings multi-select for individual messages. It’s not a major update but something definitely useful and convenient to use. You can multi-select conversations and then do anything you want with them like copy, share, forward, or view details.

You can also batch delete messages. Previously, you can only work on individual messages. Feel free to select more than one message to as many you like to delete. It becomes useful when you need to quickly delete or offload data from your smartphone.

Messages 4.7 is now available on the Play Store. You can check directly on the Google Play Store. You can also download the updated app version from the APK Mirror.

As with most updates, this one delivers numerous stability improvements and bug fixes. The app still features the impressive and intuitive design, dark mode or messages in low-light situations, easy-share, richer conversations (emoji, stickers, audio, location), RCS, and powerful search.