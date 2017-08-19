If you’re still not fed up (pun intended) with all those restaurant management games like Diner Dash and all its spawns and if you are obsessed with Japanese food, then here’s something you might want to play. Meshi Quest: Five-Star Kitchen works just like most of the games in this genre: a time and restaurant management game but this time focusing on cuisine from the land of the rising sun as you get to serve gourmet Japanese dishes.

Theres really nothing that groundbreaking about this game from Square Enix, but if you enjoy games like this, then this will be your jam. Or sushi. Meshi Quest has quick and fun rounds so you only just need to play 2 minutes every day (or more if you have time) and continue to create the best Japanese restaurant ever (in the Meshi Quest world, that is). The game has over 200 recipes that you can master and serve to your customers as fast as you can.

Not only do you make your customers happy by serving them efficiently, your gourmet town will also grow the more you cook. As you keep clearing stages, you will unlock other restaurants to keep your town growing. And if you are the competitive type, you will be competing with players worldwide and place as high as you can in 500 different types of rankings.

You can download Meshi Quest: Five-Star Kitchen from the Google Play Store for free. There are of course in-app purchases available but if you’re patient enough to play the game as it is, you can do without them.

SOURCE: Square Enix