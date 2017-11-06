We’ve been talking about for some time now how digital users of today don’t necessary chat with each other purely through words but through emojis, GIFs, images, etc. Another one that you can add to the list which we love to use in our chats and comments is the meme. And now Google Allo, their messaging app that they are still hoping will catch on to younger users, has apparently added a dedicated Meme button so you can easily search for the best meme-able comeback.

There hasn’t been an official announcement from Google, but some users over on Reddit have reported seeing a button that allows you to look for the most popular or the most appropriate meme that you can use in your conversations. It’s located in the emoji search feature that Allo has, right next to the GIF search button. It looks like they’re really trying to appeal to the younger users, assuming that they’re the ones who really like all these memes (well, we know several adults too who converse in memes).

Allo is still struggling to compete with other messaging apps like Messenger, Viber, WhatsApp, etc, at least in terms of numbers. In terms of features, it keeps adding new ones every update, signifying Google’s desire to really get more users to download it. They recently added a most requested feature which is a web version, but it is still browser-based and not a native app, so some still aren’t satisfied.

The update meme button seems like a gradual rollout so just wait for it to come to you. Or if they’re just testing it out, hopefully it does become official.

SOURCE: Reddit