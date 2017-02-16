Meizu is looking serious this year to improve on their relatively great 2016 when they sold over 22 million smartphones in the global market. The strategy it seems is to deliver competent and very usable smartphones with affordable pricing. This is not a new strategy by any means, but we see Meizu ready to deliver on this promise with the Meizu M5s – a beautifully-rendered midrange phone which will do all your daily tasks, and then some.

The Meizu M5s sports a 5.2-inch HD (720p) screen, which will mean a couple of things. They had to cut cost somewhere, and this is where they decided to do it – quite surprising really in a time where FullHD (1080p) seems par for the course. On the upside, this will not tax the 3,000mAh battery too much, and the size will mean that the phone will be very handy. There’s beautiful 2.5D curved glass on front, and an all-metal build that should fit in your hand beautifully.

This is powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor – which seems the go-to processor for affordable midrange smartphones. We know what this chipset can do, and with the 3GB RAM support, this will pretty much do what you need it to do in your day. There’s quick charging for you – Meizu promises 56% of your battery in 30mins. Everything will run under Meizu’s Flyme OS, probably based on Android Marshmallow, but it would be a treat if we get Nougat on this.

There’s a competent 13MP/5MP camera combo, the rear camera using Sony’s PDAF sensor with fast autofocus. The fingerprint sensor doubles as the home button, and you still get a standard micro-USB port instead of the newer USB-C. The pricing starts at around USD$116, probably for the basic 16GB variant. Expect to pay a bit more for the 32GB variant.

