The Meizu Note 8 was only announced last October but the Chinese OEM has already released a follow-up: the Meizu Note 9. The next-gen Note 9 may be confused with the Galaxy Note 9 from Samsung but Meizu’s is a simpler and more affordable smartphone. We’re adding this to the list of devices boasting a 48MP rear camera like the Huawei Nova 4, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Honor View20, OPPO F11 Pro, and the Xiaomi Mi 9. Don’t be too overwhelmed with this mid-ranger because it doesn’t offer any microSD card slot.

This Note 9 follows the Meizu ZERO button smartphone that went up for pre-order on Indiegogo. Meizu has been working on this one for some time now. It still comes with a notched front display to hold the selfie camera, up to 2GHz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 chipset, Hyper Gaming and Game Mode 3.0 GPU boosters, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB onboard storage.

Meizu decided to go for the 48 MP f/1.7 main shooter (Samsung GM1 sensor) combined with a 5MP depth-sensing camera. The dual rear camera setup can produce excellent Portrait shots. If that’s not enough, then maybe the 20MP front-facing camera will be.

The phone runs on Android 9.0 Pie OS topped by Flyme 7.2. It is also powered by a large 4000mAh battery with 18W fast charging via a USB-C port.

You can choose from among the three phone variants: 4GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage, 6GB RAM with 64GB, or the 4GB RAM with 128GB model. Prices listed are as follows: CNY 1398 ($209) and CNY 1598 ($238) for the last two models. The Meizu Note 9 will be out starting March 11 in White, Blue, or Black.

SOURCE: Meizu