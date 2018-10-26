Last month, Meizu brought us three mid-range devices: the Meizu 16X, V8, and the Meizu X8. A new one follows in the form of the Meizu Note 8. Since there’s also a Note 8 from Samsung, we’ll make sure to mention Meizu Note 8. We don’t want to confuse the consumers and the world wide web so yes, allow us to tell you more about the Meizu Note 8 from the Chinese OEM. The phone targets the mid-range category with an affordable price and almost premium specs.

The Meizu Note 8 comes equipped with a large 6-inch screen, 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 638 quad-core chipset, dual 12M and 5MP rear camera setup with SONY IMX 362 sensor and ƒ1.9 aperture, 64GB onboard storage, 8MP front camera, and a 3600 mAh battery with mCharge. When it comes to imaging, the cameras are complemented by lightning-fast focusing speed as described by Meizu.

Meizu’s Note 8 takes advantage of the Snapdragon 638 based on the 14nm FinFet process. It lowers power consumption so the phone’s battery will last longer.

The phone runs on Flyme 7 UI which is already based on Android 8.1 Oreo. You can choose from any of the following colors: Blue, Red, Purple, and Black.

Meizu Note 8 is now up for pre-order and will start shipping on November 1. Pricing is set at CNY 1,300 ($185).

SOURCE: Meizu