Meizu has just introduced a new Android phone–the Meizu M5C. This device is described as one “colorful and internationally inspired” phone by the Chinese OEM. It’s the latest addition to the brand’s M series phones with a unibody design and runs its latest Flyme 6 system. This is currently being offered in international markets from China to Austria, Brazil, Cambodia, France, Italy, Spain, and New Zealand among others.

Meizu said that this phone is a result of studying the international market. It can support 4G connectivity almost anywhere in the world. It is powered by a 1.3GHz quad-core 64-bit processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB onboard storage, One Mind AI technology in Flyme 6, and a 3000mAh battery.

The Meizu M5c boasts of a stylish design and sleek build. You can choose from five color options: Pink, Blue, Red, Gold, and Black. It’s only 8.3mm thin and weighs 135g. The large battery is complemented by an energy-saving optimization feature by Flyme 6. Other specs include a 5-inch HD screen with GFF full-lamination technology, 8MP rear camera with dual-color flash, and a 5MP front-facing shooter.

Meizu M5c will also be released in the following countries where Meizu phones are sold: Belgium, Brunei, Israel, Hong Kong, India, and Myanmar. No information on exact pricing but we can expect it will not go over $275.