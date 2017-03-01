Meizu isn’t releasing a new Android smartphone at this year’s Mobile World Congress, at least, there’s no related announcement yet except for this new Super mCharge solution. It’s the latest in fast charging technology that could very well rival OPPO’s SuperVOOC battery recharging solution. This one seems faster compared to competition because it can charge the battery in full within 20 minutes–30% in five minutes, 60% in ten minutes, and 85% in 15 minutes.

This is actually Meizu’s third-gen offering in the fast charging game. Making this solution faster than ever is the Charge Pump Principle that is said to apply two groups of conversion circuit to output half of the voltage. The result is increased efficiency in charging, about 9% to 98% as described. Unlike batteries from other OEMs, the Super mCharge won’t make the temperature hotter to ensure there will be no overheating or explosion especially during charging.

If you’re wondering if it’s even faster than Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0, the answer is ‘yes’. Qualcomm claims it can only reach 80% within 35 minutes. Super mCharge technology is said to be more reliable and quicker than ever, even quicker than Qualcomm’s. Interestingly, last year’s Super VOOC by Meizu has claimed full battery within 15 minutes only.

Meizu Super mCharge Meizu Super mCharge will full charge your mobile phone in 20mins, and keep the phone temperature at 39℃ 8| Posted by Android Community on Tuesday, February 28, 2017

We have no idea which phone will have the new Super mCharge tech first but we know the next-gen phones from Meizu will use it.

SOURCE: Meizu