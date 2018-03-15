We haven’t heard anything new from Meizu ever since that mention of a Meizu 15 Plus being sighted in the wild. There’s also the Meizu M6s that launched with an 18:9 edge-to-edge display and Exynos chipset after image and specs were leaked ahead of China debut. News and updates were not as frequent with the last feature before those announcements were about the Meizu Pro 7 Plus being tested on DxOMark Mobile. This upcoming Meizu E3 is expected to launch this March 21 as a direct rival of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5.

The Meizu E3 will be available for $237 (1499 yuan) for the 32GB onboard storage and 4GB RAM model. A higher-specced variant, the one with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM will be sold for $315 (1999 yuan). Specs include a 5.9-inch screen, 18:9 aspect ratio, 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution, full metal design, dual rear camera system in vertical orientation, Snapdragon 636 processor, and a 3000mAh battery with 20W fast charging tech.

This Meizu E3 competes with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 that rolled out earlier in February. These two are part of the mid-range category so let’s see how they will fare in the sales game, at least, in the Chinese mobile industry were hundreds to thousands of brands are competing.

VIA: GizChina