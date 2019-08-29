It’s been a while since we last featured a Meizu phone. The Meizu 16Xs was introduced back in May after the Meizu 16s launched in China. Now a Pro version of the Meizu 16s has appeared ready to make an impression with its triple rear camera setup and the latest Snapdragon 855+ processor. This one even beats the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 that only runs on Snapdragon 855. Looks like it’s the year of multiple cameras. Dual cameras are so yesterday. It’s either three or four or maybe even five cameras on the rear of the newest smartphones.

Even mid-range Android phones can afford triple rear cameras. They’re not just found on premium devices. We’ve featured a number of new mid-rangers that come with multiple cameras. The Meizu 16s Pro boasts a large 6.2-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with 160Hz touch sampling rate, faster on-screen fingerprint sensor, 6GB/8GB RAM, max of 256GB UFS 3.0 storage 20MP F/2.0 selfie camera, and a 3600mAh battery with 24W fast charging.

The 20MP front-facing shooter is already impressive but that’s nothing. The phone comes with three rear main cameras: 48MP Sony IMX 586 F/1.7, 20MP F/2.6 telephoto, and 16 MP F/2.2 ultrawide lens. Video recording is made better with 4K at 60fps. Other important imaging features include HDR and scene recognition, portrait mode, and smart night scene optimizations. The device runs on Snapdragon 855+ chipset. It runs on Android 9 Pie but topped by Flyme 8 OS.

Meizu is offering ringtones, live wallpapers, system sounds, One Mind 3.5 system optimizer, new AR emojis, Aicy voice assistant, and Game Mode 4.0. Color options are as follows: Green, Black, White, and Gradient. Pricing starts at CNY 2,999 ($418). The 8GB RAM with 256 storage variant will cost CNY 3,299 ($460). You can pre-order from the company. The phone will be cut 31st of August which is only a couple of days from today. Who’s getting one?