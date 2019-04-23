The next Meizu smartphone is finally revealed. No, there is still no Meizu ZERO button-less and port-less phone. That one is only a concept even if it was already listed for pre-order on Indiegogo. Following the Meizu Note 9 is the Meizu 16s. We’ve seen this before as image renders appeared online. This particular Android phone also follows the Meizu 16X from last year as part of the mid-range category. The Meizu 16s doesn’t promise any bezel-less display because bezels are still there.

The Meizu 6S is considered a high-end phone because of the almost premium specs but the price remains affordable. That’s what makes these Chinese OEMs more popular each day: premium phones at affordable prices.

Meizu’s newest Android smartphone comes with a large 6.2-inch Samsung AMOLED screen with 2232 × 1080 pixel resolution, 20MP selfie camera with HDR support, Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB onboard UFS 2.1 storage, and a 3600mAh battery with 24W mCharge technology. The phone runs on Flyme 7.3 based on Android 9 Pie.

Dimensions are 151.9mm x 73.4mm x 7.6mm while the phone weighs 165g. Expect a 2.5D touch panel and a 3D glass back cover. Color options include Pearl White, Carbon Black, and Phantom Blue Glossy.

We’re not sure why Meizu still opted for such display because a camera hole screen is already available. But then again we understand it’s only a budget phone. Interestingly, it already comes with an on-screen fingerprint sensor. When it comes to imaging, there are AI optimizations, Dual Super Night Scene Mode, the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. Of course, the 20MP wide-angle selfie camera is an important feature.

The phone boasts 128GB onboard storage which should be enough because there is no microSD card slot. There is no memory expansion nor a headphone jack.

Price tag of the 6GB RAM Meizu 16s reads 3,198 RMB ($476). The 8GB RAM model costs 3,498 RMB ($520). An 8GB RAM version with 256GB storage will be available for 3,998 RMB ($595) in China only.