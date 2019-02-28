It’s not a typo. It really is Meitu. Don’t say you’re confused because Meitu is different from Meizu. Both brands are from China so we believe the two somehow have a connection. Meitu has been around for over a decade now. We’ve featured a few Meitu phones but the most notable were Meitu M8 Sailor Moon phone and the recently announced Meitu V7 with 8GB RAM and Snapdragon 845. The Meitu T9 has dropped by DxOMark so naturally, the smartphone was checked. We’ll focus on the selfie camera system that is comprised of dual rear cameras (13MMP and 5MP for depth sensing). The dual selfie shooters take advantage of the flash, autofocus, and f/1.8-aperture 6p lens with OIS.

Meitu is one of many Chinese OEMs that offer great selfie shots. The Meitu T9 comes with a large 6.01-inch AMOLED screen with 1080 × 2160 pixel resolution, 64GB onboard storage, 4GB of RAM, and a Snapdragon 660 Octa-core processor. There are dual rear cameras and dual selfie cameras so there are a total of four.

The selfie cameras offer autofocus and image stabilization (OIS) so the whole system is powerful enough for a mid-range phone. Well, the specs sound awesome until we try the phone out.

On DxOMark, the smartphone has been used and reviewed thoroughly. The verdict? A DxoMark Selfie Score of 69 which is low.

The selfie camera system of the Meitu T9 offers generally accurate target exposure on faces, accurate autofocus at all distances, good detail retention indoors and outdoors, and excellent “flash” exposures with additional light sources. That’s only for the Mobile category. When it comes to videos, you can notice the stable and accurate autofocus, good detail retention outdoors, and then well-stabilized handheld static videos.

The low down? You may notice low detail in low light, beautification artifacts create blurred areas on faces, and highlight clipping in high dynamic range scenes. When using video, you may notice white balance and exposure instabilities in most conditions, highlight clipping in high dynamic range scenes, and inaccurate skin tones at times.

SOURCE: DXOMARK