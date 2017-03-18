You would think that a notoriously difficult but still popular game series would give its players a break and release at least one seemingly easy game. But OrangePixel just won’t quit as the latest in the Meganoid series, Meganoid (2017) is just as hard and frustrating. To be fair, it’s also interesting and challenging, which is probably why people still keep playing it. This latest one, an unreleased version as of yet, is now available for Android devices to make your mobile gaming life a tad crazier.

If you’re not yet familiar with Meganoid, it’s a platformer with roguelike elements where you play a character that looks like a robot/android/hybrid/whatever where you fight various elements when you descend into the Meganoid space ship. As you play the game, you will find items and get points that will enable you to enhance your character and your abilities so you will be able to play the game better. Well, you have to do that while trying to escape the security drones whose sole purpose is to hunt you down.

The extremely difficult part comes in the roguelike elements. Every time you play, it generates new levels so every session is both familiar and also different. You also have permanent death so that’s always frustrating especially when you’re so deep into the game already. You get three hit points and when you run out, you and the game die and you have to start out all over again. That’s why it’s frustrating and challenging and exciting.

You can download Meganoid (2017) from the Google Play Store for $2.49, with no in-app purchases. But since it’s still in the unreleased phase, expect bugs and crashes and what nots.