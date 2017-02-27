It’s time to meet the next generation flagship chipset from MediaTek which they are launching at the ongoing MWC 2017, following the steps of last year’s deca-core chipsets. This year, it will be the Helio X30 chipset that MediaTek will be peddling to manufacturers with more robust gadgets in mind. With the Helio X10 and X20 series not really getting a big market share, MediaTek is hoping that this new chipset will convince more manufacturers to their product line.

The MediaTek Helio X30 retains the deca-core processor design, but this time made on a smaller and more efficient 10 nanometer process. There’s the patented Tri-Cluster architecture for the cores – two ARM Cortex-A73 at 2.5 GHz, four ARM Cortex-A53 at 2.2 GHz and four ARM Cortex-A35 at 1.9 GHz. Then this will be supported by the PowerVR Series7XT Plus GPU clocked at 800MHz, tailored specifically for the Helio X30.

Among the new features are support for dual 16MP cameras – because dual cams are one of the hottest things in the industry right now. There’s also a 4G LTE Cat.10 modem for speedy downloads and uploads, and what MediaTek claims as the industry’s first hardware-based 10-bit HDR10 decoder on chip – for decoding 4K and 2K resolution videos.

The 10 nanometer process for the Helio X30 will bring not only savings in space, but also a 50% bump in power savings. It’s also projected to be 35% more powerful than the last generation of Helio chips. Devices with the Helio X30 will start being in the market as early as Q2 of 2017.

SOURCE: MediaTek