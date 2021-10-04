The mobile processor market now has a new king, at least, in Q2 2021. For the first time, MediaTek has beaten Qualcomm with more than 40% of the mobile chip market. The Taiwanese company is already a leader but with the recent data shared by Counterpoint Research analysts, MediaTek cements its place in the industry. The numbers are only for the 2nd quarter so that could still change for Q3 and Q4 2021. As per our source, the previous quarter was also a record for the brand.

MediaTek captured 43% of the processor market. That was a large increase from 37% the previous quarter (Q2 2021). The number last year, same period, was 26% (Q2 2020) so that is really an improvement.

On second place is Qualcomm with only 28%. The brand saw a 4 percent decrease from last year. Following behind is Apple with only 14%–same as in 2020. However, that is lower than the numbers for Apple in Q4 2020.

UNISOC comes in at fourth place with only nine percent of the market. That is also an improvement of about five percent from last year.

Rounding up the Top 5 is Samsung with only seven percent. That’s unfortunate because it captured 12% last year. Huawei’s HiSilicon sees a drop to three percent, down from 16% from last year, same period.

When it comes to the 5G chip game, Qualcomm is still number one with 55% of the market. Last year, it was only 29%. This tells us more 5G phones are also being made.

The Q3 and Q4 of 2021 are more interesting and challenging. There is still a chip supply shortage so we’re curious how the next few months will be for the mobile industry.