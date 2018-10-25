MediaTek introduced the Helio P70 last week and we know the 12nm process-based processor will be available soon. This follows the MediaTek P60 from last year. We noted earlier this chipset will help a mobile device with AI, thanks to the updated CPU and GPU. Expect improved camera features, better overall performance, and faster connectivity. If battery life is your concern, then expect a noticeable reduction in power consumption. Helio P70 makes it possible for a new mobile device to be more efficient, therefore, deliver a better user experience to any consumer.

The Helio P70 SoC is meant for affordable to mid-range phones with premium specs. The company has started manufacturing the chipset and we’re expecting new phones to be announced next month will be equipped with the said processor.

MediaTek has added multi-core APU operation features for quicker AI processing. It is complemented by Arm Mali-G72 MP3 GPU for enhanced performance. This means AI apps will be processed faster while maintaining power efficiency.

MediaTek’s Wireless Communication business unit’s General Manager TL Lee said: “The introduction of Helio P70 continues MediaTek’s commitment to deliver high-end smartphone features and advanced technology for the mass market.”

The company wants to cater to the “New Premium” market. It’s mainly a new category of affordable devices that have almost premium specs and features.

The MediaTek P70 makes it possible for any OEM to offer premium smartphones at a budget-friendly price point. As described, the new processor will deliver an enhanced AI engine, high-performance camera features, a more fluid mobile experience, and seamless connectivity anywhere in the world.

SOURCE: MediaTek