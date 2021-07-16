MediaTek comes up with new chips regularly. The last one we featured was the Dimensity 900 5G SoC meant to bring better display, 5G connectivity, and WiFi 6. Two new Helio chipsets have just been announced: the Helio G96 and Helio G88. The Helio G series is designed to offer powerful phone features that can deliver topnotch mobile experiences. The release of these two is more interesting as MediaTek dethroned Qualcomm as the biggest smartphone chip supplier earlier this year.

MediaTek Helio G96 SoC can allow premium user experiences. It supports 120Hz screens with Full HD+ resolution. The chip can also support AMOLED or LCD, C-phy or D-phy interface, and DDIC supply with no limits.

It can also support dual 4G SIM and VoLTE and ViLTE services, Cat-13 4G LTE WorldMode modem integration, up to 108MP cameras, and Intelligent Resource Management Engine and Networking Engine. We can expect this to be used on high-end 4G smartphones.

The MediaTek Helio G88 SoC can only support 90Hz displays. App loading and camera captures can be fast. Responsive reactions can also be enabled. These features are possible with the octa-core CPU’s two Arm Cortex-A75 CPUs operating at up to 2.0GHz.

When it comes to photography, it can handle up to 64MP main cameras and hardware depth engine for dual-camera bokeh captures. Other technologies like Rolling Shutter Compensation (RSC), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), and Camera Control Unit (CCU) are supported.