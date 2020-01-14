MediaTek is determined to make it big in the mobile chipset business. It made waves last year with the Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 1000 5G just before the end of the year. The Helio G90 series was introduced for more powerful mobile gaming. There’s also the Helio M70 5G introduced for future 5G devices. Today, we’re learning about the new Helio G70 and Helio G70T ideal for affordable gaming phones. They may not be premium but they deliver decent mobile performance.

The MediaTek Helio G70 is meant for mid-range gaming phones. It’s not quite premium but it can deliver up to 2GHz Arm Cortex-A75 CPU operations. It includes six Cortex-A55 processors and works with an L3 cache and up to 8GB RAM. The Arm Mali-G52 offers up to 820MHz speed.

The chipset offers Integrated Voice on Wakeup, Fast AI-Performance, Advanced Multi-Camera Photography with Secure ISP, and Accurate Positioning & Dual 4G VoLTE.. It also boasts the MediaTek HyperEngine game technology.

When it comes to the MediaTek Helio G70T, this one can support 1080p display and 48MP cameras. There is no 5G connectivity because it’s only mid-range. Maybe the mid-range processors will be able to connect to 5G.

We’re assuming this one also features MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology so your favorite games can be enjoyed smoothly and quickly. For gamers, we can look forward to the Wi-Fi & LTE concurrency’s intelligent prediction.