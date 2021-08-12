MediaTek has been raining processors this year. Continuing the spree, the chipset manufacturer has unveiled two new smartphone chips in the Dimensity series. Dubbed Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810, these two chipsets for the upcoming 5G smartphones – like it’s customary for a new processor – bring with them the promise of smarter displays, better imaging and performance so we get an “incredible mobile experience.”

Successor to the mid-range Dimensity 900, the new Dimensity 920 guarantees a substantial upgrade over its predecessor. Per MediaTek, the new processor will offer up to 9-percent boast in gaming performance and will support 4K HDR videos, up to 120Hz displays, LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The chipset is based on 6nm manufacturing process and reportedly features Cortex-A78 cores clocked at up to 2.5GHz. If you’re into numbers; for comparison, the Dimensity 900 scored Cortex-A78 clocked to only 2.4GHz. Capable of supporting dual 5G SA/NSA networks, the Dimensity 920 will be able to handle quad-cameras with up to 108MP sensors.

Moving on to the second processor revealed alongside, the Dimensity 810 – as it is called – is also built on 6nm process. Featuring Cortex-A76 cores limited to 2.4GHz, the chipset will support up to 120Hz displays along with noise reduction techniques such as MFNR & MCTF to capture low-light pictures with up to 64MP cameras.

The latest innovation in mobile processors, the Dimensity 920 and Dimensity 810 are both intend for the benefit of upcoming mid-range smartphones. The chips are likely to begin shipping in quarter three and should make it into devices latest by fall.