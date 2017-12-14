When we’re outside of our home or office, chances are you look for WiFi connections, especially if you’re saving up on your data. But not all connections are safe, especially those that unofficially offer “free” WiFi service, but are in fact trying to get your sensitive information for various reasons. Samsung is now rolling out a new feature called Secure WiFi for its Galaxy Note 8 users in the US and Europe. Powered by McAfee, it will basically make you more secure and confident in connecting to public WiFi sources.

Secure WiFi basically ensures that your information and even your online activities cannot be accessed by anyone trying to piggy onto where your device is connected in public. All your sensitive information is automatically encrypted and protected. This is especially important if you’re doing your online shopping or even online banking and you’re connected to public or even private WiFi. This will allow users to still do their transactions in places like coffee shops or restaurants or malls, without being paranoid about possible hacks and security issues.

A survey by McAfee actually shows that only 58% of respondents know how to check if the WiFi they’re connecting to is actually secure. Those who do not know any better would only take advantage of those “free” connections without knowing or even checking if there’s a catch, which is oftentimes getting access to your information which they can then use to hack into your other online activities.

Secure WiFi is now available for T-Mobile and US Cellular customers who have the Galaxy Note 8. Later this year (and there are only a few more days left), those in Europe will also get this, including 250MB of monthly data volume at no additional cost.

