McAfee is a name to trust when it comes to cybersecurity. It’s now focused on device-to-cloud security. It’s not just for computer security but also now looking at mobile devices and the cloud. If you’re looking for a way to try and secure your phone, you may look at the Safe Family app which is ideal for parental control of devices and services. This benefits the children especially because they are guaranteed a safe and secure online experience. The parents in turn have peace of mind, knowing nothing bad or nobody is spoiling the kids’ experience.

Parents need help in controlling the usage of their children online, as well as, prevent them from accessing inappropriate websites. We know of numerous ways, apps, and websites but McAfee is introducing one simple solution–the Safe Family app. This parental control app helps the adults address the need to create a safe environment for the young ones. It can be difficult to control their usage but at least, protecting them from the bad elements can be easily done.

The McAfee Safe Family app boasts of many major features including app and web monitoring and blocking. This blocks websites and apps by category or individually. There’s a 1-click digital time-out that can easily be enabled with a press of the pause button. This way, the kids are prevented from accessing their gadgets when the time limit is up.

Location tracking is another important feature. Parents can track the whereabouts of the kids on a map. It’s not spying, it’s simply “knowing” the location of your children via connected devices especially when they are still young. Screen time controls help limit the time children can use their gadgets. A schedule is followed so device usage is not allowed during early morning or late at nights for example.

The uninstall protection is another important feature that prevents the kids from uninstalling the Safe Family. It sets a pin code on the mobile app so the children can’t do anything. The Family Activity Feed lets you view various reports about the children’s device usage and increase digital safety.

In line with this, McAfee and LG are teaming up to install Safe Family on LG smartphones. The new Android phones–the LG G7 ThinQ, LG Q7, LG Q7+, and the LG Q Stylus–sold in 32 markets in Europ will have the McAfee Safe Family pre-installed. Other LG phone owners can still download the app straight from the LG Smart World store or the Google Play Store.

The service requires a premium but a 60-day free trial with is ready for the customers. A discounted monthly rate will be ready if you want to extend the subscription. The mobile app will be ready in Europe from Albania to Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Slovakia, Spain, and the UK among others.

Download Safe Family – Parental Control from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: McAfee (1),(2)