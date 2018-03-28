There are real-life situations – when you work in banking or anywhere else that needs you to be concerned with privacy – where users will need to block access to their apps with a code, password, or any sort of authentication. Even normal users would sometimes do this to their banking or messaging apps. The problem with traditional app lockers is that they drain the battery and resources of the smartphone pretty quickly. The MaxLock Xposed module is the alternative solution for this.

The MaxLock Xposed module is something you can use for its app locking features, but only if you have Xposed Framework installed. This means that you have to go through the process of unlocking your phone’s bootloader, installing a custom recovery, gaining root access, and then installing the framework itself – before you can begin to use Xposed modules.

Most app lockers use a polling service so that it can detect running apps and processes. Needless to say, this will affect your battery life adversely, as the service needs to run and keep runningin the background. MaxLock uses an event-driven method, and it gives you the lock when it detects the specific apps launching.

One of the great things about the MaxLock Xposed module is that it works with Android Nougat and Oreo, where other Xposed modules might not. Apparently, MaxLock has a non-root method, but using the Xposed Framework method is much more robust.

SOURCE: XDA

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store