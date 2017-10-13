More often than not, any game with dragons is guaranteed to be a fun adventure. ‘Dragon Hills 2’ is your kind of game that will have you fighting fearlessly and endlessly aboard a dragon machine. Unfortunately, the real dragons aren’t the only ones going after you. There are zombies, spaceships, and cowboys all around. You need to be prepared because the zombie apocalypse is here.

Your mission is to fight against the enemies and save humanity from all those villains. You will be spending a lot of time jumping up and down, into and out of the ground, as you slide down all those hills. This journey will also have you destroying or crashing all things that go in your way.

This action-adventure mobile game by the Rebel Twins is set in magical lands where dragons, zombies, and giants are everywhere but are not wanted. The fast gameplay will bring you many surprises along the way where you will have to pass through destructible terrain from bridges to buildings, on your way to those epic boss battles.

Dragon Hills 2 features 21 towers to conquer. There are three different worlds to visit and explore where you can unlock several more dragons and weapons. There are more power-ups to unlock to help you finish the game. Actually, it’s not that difficult to finish. The one-touch controls are intuitive and innovative.

To make things more fun and exciting, you can check the achievements of friends and see if you can beat them in the leaderboards.

Download Dragon Hills 2 from the Google Play Store