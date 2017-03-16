Marvel just announced the contents of its new update to Marvel Future Fight, and it’s going to be a doozy. We’re getting three new characters in the game – this includes Kid Kaiju, Ghost Rider, and Hellcat. I don’t know where you are with these characters, but new characters in the game is always good.

Marvel Future Fight is going to be bumped up to version 2.9.5, and there are new characters to be had. First up, Kid Kaiju. If you’re not familiar with him, then see the video below. Then we’re getting Ghost Rider – that is, the Robbie Reyes variant. Sending out some feels to all the Johnny Blaze fans out there, sorry guys. Then there’s Patty Walker, better known as the Hellcat.

Apart from the new playable characters, we’re also getting 5 new costumes. These include the modern Karnak, and 4 new costumes that tip its hat to Marvel’s Netflix shows – these include Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Elektra, and the Punisher. These new costumes are just in time for the release of the new Iron Fist series on Netflix this Friday, and they will all be discounted for a short period after release.

If you still haven’t got the update, check out the download link below to go to the Play Store. It will be a pretty big update, so make sure you’re on a Wi-Fi connection when you download the update.

SOURCE: Mobrium

