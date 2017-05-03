For comic book and graphic novel addicts, the Amazon and Comixology Unlimited service may have been a dream come true. Getting to read all the comics you want for just $5.99 a month should have been heaven, except for the fact that two of the biggest publishers weren’t joining the comic book buffet party: DC and Marvel. The good news is that one of those two are now opening up its titles to subscribers. Well, it’s good news if you’re a fan of the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy, etc.

Yep, it’s Marvel that has finally joined the unlimited fold, offering up selected titles from its massive collection. Don’t worry, it’s not just obscure characters and stories (although you can also find some gems in the unknown) that are included but best-sellers like The Amazing Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel (an awesome and diverse series that is a must-read especially for young women) and brand-new titles as well like Iron Fist, America, Electra, etc. And for Star Wars fans, some of the titles in its new comics line are also included.

But Marvel isn’t the only reason to actually subscribe to Comixology Unlimited. They have other publishers like IDW, Image, Boom Studios, Kodansha, and others. It will be a boon if DC will actually be there later on, but as it stands, that monthly fee is already very much worth it. Well, unless you’re more into Superman, Batman, and the Justice League. Then you’ll probably wait until DC takes the bait.

If you want to check out Comixology Unlimited first, they have a 30-day free trial before you start on the $5.99/month fee. If you’re a Kindle Unlimited subscriber, there are also some Marvel titles available for you like Star Wars, Thor, X-Men, Guardians of the Galaxy, etc.

VIA: iO9