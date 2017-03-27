Maru OS is one of those projects that attempt to have your smartphone double as your laptop or desktop as well. We know that this is somewhat of a trend now, with Samsung and some other big brands. In the defense of the Maru OS project, it started way ahead of these big name brands. The problem was that it only supported one device – the Nexus 5. Now the developer is happy to announce that it is entering beta for another device, the Nexus 7 (2013).

Maru OS is pretty helpful for someone that works on the go. The premise is that you no longer have to lug your heavy laptop around, or despair that you don’t have your desktop with you. Maru OS becomes your desktop PC when you need it. You can connect your mobile device to a large screen via HDMI, and then pair a Bluetooth mouse and keyboard to start working. Maru OS gives you a version of desktop software running on Debian Linux.

So now – apart from the Nexus 5 – Maru OS version 0.4 now allows installation on the Nexus 7 (2013) tablet. This is actually one of the first versions where the developer got help from the Maru OS community. Granted, it is still in beta – but this is a huge step forward for the project.

Maru OS is installed as you would any other custom ROM – you flash a ZIP file through a custom recovery. So if you want to do this on your Nexus 5 or Nexus 7, you have to learn these gateway skills of possibly unlocking your bootloader, installing a custom recovery, and then installing a custom ROM. Installation links and downloads are available via the source link below.

SOURCE: Maru OS