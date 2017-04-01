Audio and music company Marshall is giving you one more option if you’re in the market for Bluetooth wireless headphones that can give you high fidelity audio. They giving us the new Marshall Monitor Bluetooth headphones, which promises the audio quality coming from years of being in the audio industry, and the convenience of wireless Bluetooth technology.

The Marshall Monitor Bluetooth looks like your good old Marshall headphones – rugged black vinyl finish with brass details and heavy duty cast metal hinges. What’s inside is fairly high technology – the use of Bluetooth aptX technology that’s supposed to give users exceptional audio quality and higher transfer and audio decoding bitrates for superb listening experiences. Bluetooth aptX also minimizes audio/video-syncing issues, and also gives you 30 feet of wireless listening range.

These new headphones are over-ear in design, much like other Marshall headphones, for comfort and listening convenience. Marshall promises over 30 hours of listening time on a single full charge – that means your headset will last you almost two days on a charge with basic daily use.

The Marshall Monitor Bluetooth is already available globally in selected stores and via the Marshall web store. It retails for USD$250.