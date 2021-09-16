Wireless earbuds are fast-becoming an industry standard. They are now favorites of even the distinct audiophiles. Well, not all wireless earbuds are made equal but we can always rely on those brands that have delivered high-quality products in the past. One company we know is Marshall and it’s now ready with the Marshall Minor III. It comes with one mic and remote for each earbud so together, they can deliver topnotch audio listening experience.

The Marshall Minor III features 12mm dynamic drivers. Driver sensitivity is 93 dB SPL while frequency response is 20Hz-20kHz. It offers 32 Ω impedance and features Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Bluetooth range is 10 meters.

The Minor III buds can last up to 25 hours of playback. Fully charged, the earbuds can run five hours. The charging case can offer four more charges via USB-C. You can also charge wirelessly with a compatible Qi-standard charger.

An IPX4 water resistance rating is also a feature. Feel free to wear them anywhere even when working out or in the rain. It’s a basic pair of earbuds that come with touch-sensitive controls.

Marshall has also introduced the Motif ANC. This other pair is also small but packs powerful and heavy-duty audio. Other features include 6mm dynamic drivers, driver sensitivity of 106, 20Hz-20kHz frequency response, and 16 Ω impedance. Each earbud comes with two mics for Active Noise Cancellation. Each earbud comes with one mic used for phone calls.

The wireless earbuds come with ouch controls, Transparency mode, Bluetooth 5.2, same IPX4 water resistance, and max of 20 hours battery with ANC always on. The Quick Charge capabilities are offered by the charging case. A quick 15-minute charge is enough to give the buds an extra one hour. Charge the buds for three hours and you get full 100% battery with the USB-C.

Marshall Motif ANC will be available for $199 and will be ready this September 30. The Marshall Minor III is now ready for $129.