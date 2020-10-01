Marshall is an extremely popular brand. We know a lot of audiophiles and musicians will be excited about the fact that a new pair of Marshall headphones are available. The Marshall Major IV pair has just been announced. It bears almost the same design as previous iconic headphones from the brand. It offers more than 80 hours of wireless playtime. What’s new is the wireless charging capability plus better ergonomic design. It’s more comfortable to use even if you’re using it for several hours straight in a day, thanks to the software cushions.

Like any other Marshall product, this one brings the signature Marshall sound as made possible by the custom-tuned dynamic drivers. Expect excellent bass, brilliant treble, and smoother mids. The result is sound that can’t be matched.

The pair is wireless but you can use it with any device with a 3.5mm cord when there is no more battery. The more than three days of battery life are enough but should the pair needs charging, you only need 15 minutes to give it at least 15 hours of extra power.

The headphones come with a multi-directional control knob that allows you to play music, skip songs, or adjust the volume of the device. It also has a mic so you can answer, end, or reject calls.

This pair also boasts a new fold clip design so you can easily store or carry it. The ear caps are there to offer protection. It’s ready for rugged, everyday use so you know it can really last a long time.

Marshall’s Major IV headphones will be available beginning October 40 for only $149.99. Pre-order is already open at Marshallheadphones.com.