If you’re seeing other Pixel 4 users receiving their March security update but you haven’t yet, you are probably on the AT&T network. Google has apparently pulled the update specifically for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL users on the said network. While there’s no official word as to why this has happened, user reports on reddit threads were coming in saying that when they updated with the security patch, their device started encountering problems with Google Pay.

According to 9 to 5 Google, the March security patch for the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL were actually pushed out yesterday. And apparently, it came with a bad bonus. Users found themselves with a “broken” Google Pay. This means that all other apps connected to their mobile payment platform got broken too. Some are saying that this is because Google was not able to properly certify the app for this build.

When the update first went live, the log mentioned it’s compatible with all the networks except AT&T. Then Google actually offered a build specifically for the AT&T users. But even that second build got pulled out of the site later on, which meant the rollout has been paused. There’s no explanation yet from Google why they failed to apply for certification for the network or if this was the actual reason why they stopped the update.

For now, if you were already able to update to the latest version and Google Pay is not working, you may want to roll it back to the previous version. But if you don’t have any other apps that are bothered by this error, then you might as well just stick to it and then wait for another update to roll out to correct it.

However, there is no word yet when Google will have a new update for Pixel 4 owners on the AT&T network. Hopefully it will not be long as security patches are pretty important.