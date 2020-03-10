If you’re a huge fan of the NCAA March Madness but wished to watch some of the games at the same time in just one screen, you now have your wish. Well, if you’re the owner of a Fire TV or Android TV device, that is. Their Multigame feature which was previously available only on Apple TV will now be available for various devices running on the Fire TV and Android TV platforms. You will now be able to watch two different games if you have any of the compatible devices and the March Madness app of course.

March Madness is almost upon us and so all betting pools and viewing parties are currently being organized. The college basketball tournament is brings together all basketball-loving fans in the U.S and there are a lot of games to be played, and so sometimes you have to choose which ones to watch on your TV screen or on your mobile device. With the Multigame feature, you at least have the option to choose two to watch on compatible devices.

The March Madness app and its Multigame feature is now available for Roku, Xbox One, Apple TV, Android TV, and Amazon Fire TV. You can also get information about it from Google Assistant and Alexa using smart devices like an Echo speaker. While you probably have picture-in-picture viewing on your smart TV, modern streaming devices have a different way of having this tool on supported devices.

However this feature on Android TV and Fire TV is still pretty limited compared to what you can do on the Apple TV app. You can only watch up to two games (you can watch up to four on Apple TV). There are also certain windows of games that you can watch in multigame but what that means is anyone’s guess. There are also other features like The Catch Up which gives you play summaries, live game coverage interactions, etc.

You can download the March Madness app from the Google Play Store. The games start March 17 so better start “preparing” now. Well, that’s if it doesn’t get cancelled or postponed because of the COVID-19 scare.