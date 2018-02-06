Build a professional looking website and keep it online forever with a lifetime subscription to the Dragify Website Hosting and Builder Bundle, offered with savings of 91% off the regular price. This bundle is perfect for anyone who maintains their own website. It includes lifetime access to the Dragify Website Builder and Hosting apps, which streamline the web design process so that virtually anyone can create a fully functional, customized website. No coding experience required!

Just drag and drop your custom assets into your website and make it look exactly how you want. They offer dozens of pre-designed HTML blocks that simplify the process, and with their web hosting app you’ll pay just one low price to keep your site online for life — no monthly payments required.

The Dragify Website Hosting and Builder Bundle: Lifetime Subscription is just $49.99 at Android Community Deals.